Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $108,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.98.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.05.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.