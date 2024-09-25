Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Brookfield worth $230,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookfield by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 962,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 186,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Brookfield by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

