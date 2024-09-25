Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,739,714 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739,714 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $840,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $246.19.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

