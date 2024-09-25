Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $69,029,000. Natixis raised its position in Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after buying an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

