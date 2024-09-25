HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 248,134 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,134 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises approximately 2.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

MUR opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.