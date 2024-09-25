Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,104 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

