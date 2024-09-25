3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.