Sandia Investment Management LP Sells 3,362 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sandia Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

