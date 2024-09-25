Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 445,777 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,777 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.82% of J. M. Smucker worth $95,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

