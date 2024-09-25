JPB Foundation Has $47.92 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JPB Foundation trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 5.1% of JPB Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

