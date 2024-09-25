510 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.08.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCO opened at $479.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $495.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

