Wick Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.