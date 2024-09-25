AlTi Global Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

