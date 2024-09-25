Caxton Associates LP Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

