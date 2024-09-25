Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,929 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.