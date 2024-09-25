Alight Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 313,205 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 313,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

