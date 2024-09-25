Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.34 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $2.10 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myria has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,710,480,813 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00340552 USD and is up 15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,724,017.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

