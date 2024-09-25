ApeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.00 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $503.50 million and approximately $48.00 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00263842 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.
