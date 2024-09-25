Xai (XAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.11 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Xai has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $149.11 million and $24.53 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00263842 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,301,163,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,820,853 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,300,493,057.6067095 with 664,150,668.3263843 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22986473 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $26,183,782.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

