CyberConnect Price Hits $3.66 on Top Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00005786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $98.83 million and $18.84 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.76959229 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $17,996,898.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

