Sfmg LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

