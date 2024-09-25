iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $207.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

