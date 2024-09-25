Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,477 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12,992.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

