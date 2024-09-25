Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $578.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.14 and a 200-day moving average of $491.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $581.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

