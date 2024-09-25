Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $526.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.44 and its 200-day moving average is $492.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.