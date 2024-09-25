Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

