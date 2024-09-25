Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.64 and last traded at $118.65. Approximately 2,253,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,666,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.31.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

