Hedera Price Hits $0.0582 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $72.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00043396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,656 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,655.97046 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05899813 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $53,556,279.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

