Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $435.71 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,692,214,137 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

