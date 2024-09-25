Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of BLHEY remained flat at $19.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.
Bâloise Company Profile
