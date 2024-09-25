Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Expands By 519.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 519.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FATBP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.77%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

