Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.88. The company had a trading volume of 296,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

