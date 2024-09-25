ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 277.1% in September

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,401,000 shares, an increase of 277.1% from the August 31st total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,668.3 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
About ams-OSRAM
