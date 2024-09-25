AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 352.7% in September

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 352.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Shares of AZNCF traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.34. 6,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.14%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
