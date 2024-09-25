Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bantec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BANT remained flat at 0.00 on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,037. Bantec has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.04.
About Bantec
