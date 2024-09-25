Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BANT remained flat at 0.00 on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,037. Bantec has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.04.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

