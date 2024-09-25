Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burnham Price Performance

BURCA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Burnham has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Burnham Dividend Announcement

Burnham Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

See Also

