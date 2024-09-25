Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Bouygues stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 45,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
About Bouygues
