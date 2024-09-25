Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bouygues stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 45,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

