NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NV Bekaert Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEKAY remained flat at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. NV Bekaert has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
NV Bekaert Company Profile
