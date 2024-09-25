NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NV Bekaert Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEKAY remained flat at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. NV Bekaert has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

NV Bekaert Company Profile

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.

