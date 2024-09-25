Fred Alger Management LLC Has $227.04 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,681 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $227,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $18,205,903. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

ADBE stock opened at $524.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.57 and a 200-day moving average of $517.98. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

