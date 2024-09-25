Tpg Gp A LLC Has $245.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tpg Gp A LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 2.03% of Lamb Weston worth $245,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LW opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

