Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 336,404 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,562,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,404 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Pinterest worth $245,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 62.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6,668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

