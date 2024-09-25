Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $290.66 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,655,000. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

