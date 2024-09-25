Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 183,151 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 183,151 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $101,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $330.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.87. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

