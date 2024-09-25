III Capital Management Takes $2.68 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $43,505,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.