III Capital Management Has $124.51 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888,831 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 5.8% of III Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. III Capital Management owned 1.76% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $124,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.