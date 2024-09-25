III Capital Management Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.