III Capital Management Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
