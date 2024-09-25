Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by III Capital Management

III Capital Management reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

