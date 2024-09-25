III Capital Management Buys 2,018 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

III Capital Management increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $93.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

