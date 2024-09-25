Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,124 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $109,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $887.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.47 and a 200 day moving average of $791.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

