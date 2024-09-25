Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 137,543 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of AON worth $65,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

NYSE:AON opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.79. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

